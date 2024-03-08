Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.97% of Motorola Solutions worth $437,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 381,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,741,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 63.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $334.06 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.85 and a 52-week high of $339.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.32 and a 200-day moving average of $305.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

