Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells $1,585,919.20 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MSI opened at $334.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.26. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.85 and a 52 week high of $339.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,716,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

