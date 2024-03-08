MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.79

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 20880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.