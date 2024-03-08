My DeFi Pet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $236,060.97 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $236,060.97 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000607 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00018326 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000129 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

