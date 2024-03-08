Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$975.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.4 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MYE opened at $21.44 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

