NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 4th

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a current ratio of 78.97 and a quick ratio of 23.73.
About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities
