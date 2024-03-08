NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 4th

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a current ratio of 78.97 and a quick ratio of 23.73.

About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

