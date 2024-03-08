Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 1,012 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $89,420.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,075,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,044,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $91.59. 123,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Natera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Natera by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.