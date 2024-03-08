Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 1,012 Shares

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $89,420.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,075,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,044,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $91.59. 123,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Get Our Latest Report on NTRA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Natera by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.