Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 905,134 shares of company stock valued at $56,638,115. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

