National Bankshares Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ATD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.38.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
