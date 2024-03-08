Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

