Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.