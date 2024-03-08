NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $606.48 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.61 billion and $606.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.38 or 0.00007961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00064323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00021561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.42087442 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 366 active market(s) with $793,466,424.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

