Needham & Company LLC Boosts Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $12.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.83.
Viant Technology Stock Up 9.9 %
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 275.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 91.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
