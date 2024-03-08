Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 35.15 and a quick ratio of 35.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.85. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 8,395.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 742,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 1,210.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 47,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 40,211 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

