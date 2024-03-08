Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of NSRGF opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

