NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $110.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.94.

Get NetApp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Trading Down 0.5 %

NTAP opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.