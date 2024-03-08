Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGNE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Neurogene alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NGNE

Neurogene Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85. Neurogene has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Neurogene

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.