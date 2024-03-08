New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Down 12.5%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 203,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 115,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

New Age Metals Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

