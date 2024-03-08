New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GBR opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

