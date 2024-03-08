New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 110.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of EDU opened at $90.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $98.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.