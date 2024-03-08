NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. NewtekOne updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-2.000 EPS.

NewtekOne Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. NewtekOne has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $28,785 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the third quarter worth $66,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEWT

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.