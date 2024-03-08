NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on NewtekOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NewtekOne Price Performance

NewtekOne stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. NewtekOne has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $284.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.25.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $28,785. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 3,389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 470,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,979,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth about $2,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Featured Stories

