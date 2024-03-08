NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) PT Lowered to $16.00

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NewtekOne Trading Down 0.9 %

NewtekOne stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.25. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $28,785 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NewtekOne during the second quarter valued at about $25,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 3,389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 470,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,979,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Featured Stories

