NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. NewtekOne updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-2.000 EPS.

NewtekOne Stock Down 0.9 %

NEWT stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.25. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NewtekOne

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,280 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $28,785. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.