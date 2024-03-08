Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.84

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 120905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,286,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,281 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 724,232 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

