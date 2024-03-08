Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Nordic American Tankers worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 1,108,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 110,274 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 662,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 351,216 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $850.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.10. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.