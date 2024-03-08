Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

