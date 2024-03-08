Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Up 19.5%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) shares were up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 162,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 735% from the average daily volume of 19,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Nova Leap Health Trading Up 19.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$21.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders. Nova Leap Health Corp.

