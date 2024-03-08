Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.76% of Novanta worth $39,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $178.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 1.33. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. Novanta’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,452,862. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.