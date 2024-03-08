NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Sells $19,484.17 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,217 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $19,484.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,272.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21.

NovoCure Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $83.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NovoCure by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,703,000 after buying an additional 122,105 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 78,357 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NovoCure by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Report on NVCR

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.