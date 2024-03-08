Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 1,012.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.40% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $14.50 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

