Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 233,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 691,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $708.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

