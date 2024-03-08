Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.60

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.60 and last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 265783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Nutanix Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,229 shares of company stock worth $8,879,618. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

