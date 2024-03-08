Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 4.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 133.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.