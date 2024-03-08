Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.24.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVEI

Nuvei Stock Up 4.3 %

Nuvei Announces Dividend

NVEI opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Nuvei has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -396.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is -666.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,106,000 after buying an additional 1,520,721 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $30,845,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 521,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.