NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $36,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $259.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

