Onconetix (ONCO) to Release Earnings on Saturday

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, March 9th.

Onconetix Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ONCO stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Onconetix has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.39.

About Onconetix

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

