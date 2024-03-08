Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $19.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

