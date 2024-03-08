Oppenheimer Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $190.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WESCO International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.33.

NYSE:WCC opened at $160.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.05. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $121.90 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,404,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WESCO International by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after buying an additional 83,703 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

