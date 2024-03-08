Oppenheimer Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $805.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $760.00 to $805.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $663.29.

COST stock opened at $785.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $705.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.53. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $466.80 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,842,241,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

