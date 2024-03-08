OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.0 million-$530.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.3 million. OppFi also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.050 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on OppFi from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get OppFi alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OPFI

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OPFI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. 752,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,478. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.30. OppFi has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OppFi by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in OppFi by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.