Orchid Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.10 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $148.09 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00025463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,482.79 or 0.99892310 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00146532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.14997261 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $7,399,420.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

