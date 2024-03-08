Origin Enterprises’ (OGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Origin Enterprises Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OGN opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.36 ($0.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.33.

Origin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,953.49%.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

