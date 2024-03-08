Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $96.91 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $97.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

