Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS.

Owlet Trading Down 5.8 %

OWLT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.39. 3,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,327. Owlet has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWLT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Owlet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Owlet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Owlet by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Owlet during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

