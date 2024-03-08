Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 7,908,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 8,887,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PACB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,371 shares of company stock worth $659,806. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

