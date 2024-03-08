Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PTVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.33.
Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,650,000 after buying an additional 184,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pactiv Evergreen
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.