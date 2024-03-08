Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.75 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PXT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Parex Resources stock opened at C$21.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.55. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.17 and a 52 week high of C$30.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$40,750.00. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

