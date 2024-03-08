Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Paysafe’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Paysafe updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Paysafe Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of PSFE opened at $12.53 on Friday. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $761.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSFE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

