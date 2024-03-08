PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Buys 39,674 Shares

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,467.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,801,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,592,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 86,978 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $260,064.22.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $79,596.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $77,980.08.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $269,019.52.

On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,047.73.

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $42,616.97.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $52,328.52.

Shares of PaySign stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,236. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a P/E ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PaySign by 264.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,600,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,288,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 130,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 309,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PaySign by 288.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 339,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

